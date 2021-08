A recreational vehicle was found burning east of Salina Wednesday afternoon and now the Saline County Sheriff's Office is trying to find out who owns it. Deputies and personnel from Rural Fire District No. 5 were sent to the 3400 block of E. North Street at 4:11 p.m. Wednesday for the report of a vehicle fire, Saline Count Undersheriff Brent Melander said this morning. When they arrived, they found a 1983 Fleetwood Pace Arrow RV engulfed in flames.