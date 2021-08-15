Cancel
Polestar Has A Brilliant Plan To Lure Away Tesla Customers

With its sleek styling, high-tech interior, and impressive performance, the Polestar 2 is an attractive alternative to the more established Tesla Model 3 for those who want something less mainstream. Since the Swedish brand isn't very well known in America, there's a good chance the Polestar 2 has flown under your radar. To help increase the brand presence in the US, the Polestar 2 is being taken on a cross-country tour across America between August and December.

