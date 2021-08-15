Polestar Has A Brilliant Plan To Lure Away Tesla Customers

This year, electric trucks are all the rage. Ford released its F-150 Lightning long before Tesla's Cybertruck and Rivian's R1T. Thanks to its affordable pricing, the Blue Oval's electric pickup is set to be a hugely popular offering. The products of Tesla and Rivian (and Hummer) will almost certainly be far more expensive, but if you want something affordable that is electric and doesn't wear a Ford badge, what do you do? Well, there's an electric Chevrolet Silverado on the way, but if even that's too mainstream for you, Alpha Motors recommends its Wolf pickup, which will debut later this month in Los Angeles.