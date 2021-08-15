Jorge Polanco's ninth-inning sacrifice fly lifts Twins over Rays, 5-4
MINNEAPOLIS — The box score says Jorge Polanco had a quiet game, just 0 for 1. The reality is, it was plenty loud. Polanco hit a fly ball to the right-field warning track in the bottom of the ninth off former Twin Matt Wisler, deep enough to score Max Kepler from third base with the winning run, and the Twins won a series from a first-place team for the third time in a week with a 5-4 victory over the Rays at Target Field.www.thederrick.com
