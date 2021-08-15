Cancel
MLB

Jorge Polanco's ninth-inning sacrifice fly lifts Twins over Rays, 5-4

 6 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS — The box score says Jorge Polanco had a quiet game, just 0 for 1. The reality is, it was plenty loud. Polanco hit a fly ball to the right-field warning track in the bottom of the ninth off former Twin Matt Wisler, deep enough to score Max Kepler from third base with the winning run, and the Twins won a series from a first-place team for the third time in a week with a 5-4 victory over the Rays at Target Field.

MLBdarnews.com

Jorge Polanco hits homers twice, Twins beat Astros 7-5

HOUSTON (AP) -- Jorge Polanco homered twice and drove in four runs, Miguel Sano also hit a home run and the Minnesota Twins beat the Houston Astros 7-5 on Sunday. Polanco hit a solo home run in the fifth and a three-run shot to right in the sixth to help the Twins build a 7-3 lead. Sano hit a monstrous two-run homer to left in the fourth.
MLBRaleigh News & Observer

Jorge Polanco homers as Twins shut out White Sox, 1-0

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twins bade the first-place Chicago White Sox farewell for the season by winning their second in a row in a three-game series that concluded with Wednesday afternoon's 1-0 victory at Target Field. That only run came on Twins second baseman Jorge Polanco's sixth-inning home run. As he...
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Twins release veteran outfielder Keon Broxton

The Twins have released veteran outfielder Keon Broxton, who’d been with their Triple-A affiliate in St. Paul, as first indicated on the Triple-A East transactions page at MiLB.com. Broxton, 31, signed with Minnesota over the winter but never got a call to the big leagues this year even as the...
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Twins designate veteran pitcher Nick Vincent for assignment

The Twins announced Wednesday morning that they’ve designated veteran right-hander Nick Vincent for assignment. The move opens a spot on the active roster for left-hander Lewis Thorpe, who has been recalled from Triple-A St. Paul to start today’s game. Vincent, 35, appeared in just two games for Minnesota but pitched...
MLBWorthington Daily Globe

Jorge Polanco's walk-off double in 10th lifts Twins past Indians

MINNEAPOLIS — Jorge Polanco doubled in Max Kepler from second base with two outs in the bottom of the 10th to give the Minnesota Twins their second consecutive walk-off victory, 5-4, over the Cleveland Indians on Monday night in Minneapolis. Polanco lined reliever Nick Wittgren's first pitch down the right...
MLBWorthington Daily Globe

Jorge Polanco slugs 2 HRs as Twins slay Astros

Jorge Polanco slugged a pair of home runs and the Minnesota Twins secured their first road series victory against the Houston Astros in seven years with a 7-5 win Sunday. The Twins capped their season-long nine-game road trip by taking three of four against the Astros, who have dropped six of eight. Minnesota improved to 5-10-5 in road series, won the season series against the Astros 4-3, and claimed its first series at Minute Maid Park since Aug 11-13, 2014.
MLBCBS Sports

Twins' Jorge Polanco: Knocks two home runs

Polanco went 2-for-4 with two homers, a walk and four RBI in Sunday's 7-5 win over Houston. Polanco belted a solo homer in the fifth inning off starter Lance McCullers and later extended Minnesota's lead with a three-run blast in the sixth. The 28-year-old infielder has found some extra pop in August, knocking five homers with 11 RBI in seven games this month. He's up to 20 long balls this season, two shy of his career-high 22 set in 2019. Polanco is slashing .272/.333/.484 through 444 plate appearances.
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

Bailey Ober's pitching, Jorge Polanco's hitting lead Twins past White Sox 1-0

The Twins bade farewell this season to the first-place Chicago White Sox with Wednesday's 1-0 victory that won consecutive series over American League division leaders, with a third coming to Target Field on Friday. They won their 50th game this season — 17 fewer than Chicago — with rookie starting...
MLBnumberfire.com

Jorge Polanco back in Twins' lineup Wednesday afternoon

Minnesota Twins second baseman Jorge Polanco is back in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Reynaldo Lopez and the Chicago White Sox. What It Means:. Polanco was held out of Tuesday's lineup but he did provide a pinch-hit single in the 4-3 victory. He is back...
MLBPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Rays rally but lose to Twins on walkoff sacrifice fly

The Rays nearly came all the way back — again — but lost in walkoff fashion against the Minnesota Twins 5-4 Sunday afternoon at Target Field in Minneapolis. Jorge Polanco’s long sacrifice fly to right field brought in Max Kepler, who led off the bottom of the ninth inning with a double (and got to third on Austin Meadow’s error).
MLBFox News

Voit's double lifts surging Yanks to 7-5 win over Twins

Leadoff hitter Luke Voit had a two-run double in New York’s four-run third inning and the surging Yankees beat the Minnesota Twins 7-5 Thursday night for their season-high seventh straight victory. Voit made his third start out of the leadoff spot this year and was New York’s designated hitter now...
MLBdraysbay.com

Rays 4 Twins 5: So. Many. Walks.

Well, that was ugly. The Rays dropped the rubber match 5-4 to the Minnesota Twins. They lost despite holding the Twins to four hits, in large part because they issued nine(!) free passes. The loss puts a wrap on a 6-3 road trip, which, if you had told me we’d get beforehand, I would have been very pleased. But now? Feels like cold comfort. The Rays lead over the second place Red Sox has shrunk to three games.
MLBfangraphs.com

Jorge Polanco, Walk-off King

There have been very few reasons for joy in Minnesota this year. The Twins entered the season as slight favorites to win their third-straight AL Central division crown, but an early slump in April buried them in the standings and they haven’t sniffed the postseason race since. For a team with no hope of playing October baseball, the dog days of August can feel a bit monotonous — unless a little artificial excitement can be created by winning a bunch of close games. Indeed, the Twins last three wins have all been walk-offs, and to make things even more interesting, Jorge Polanco has driven in the winning run in each of them.
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Yankees top Twins for 7th straight win

Luke Voit hit a two-run double in a four-run third inning and the red-hot New York Yankees beat the Minnesota Twins 7-5 on Thursday night at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees won their season-high seventh straight game and improved to 19-5 since dropping three of four at Fenway Park to the Boston Red Sox.
MLBarcamax.com

Jorge Polanco sends Twins to another walk-off victory, 8-7 over Cleveland

MINNEAPOLIS — Jorge Polanco's bases-loaded single in the bottom of the 11th inning lifted the Twins to an 8-7 victory over Cleveland on Wednesday afternoon. It was his third walk-off, game-winning hit in the past four games. The four-hour, 16-minute game was viewed by 19,949 at Target Field. The Twins...
MLBDuluth News Tribune

Jorge Polanco, the Twins’ Mr. Clutch, delivers another walk-off win

The Minnesota Twins, it seems, can’t stop winning series. And Jorge Polanco, it seems, can’t stop leading his team to walk-off wins. Even after losing their starting pitcher to injury in the second inning. Even after falling behind on Wednesday by three runs two separate times. Even after Alexander Colomé blew a save opportunity in the top of the ninth inning.

