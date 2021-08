Lisa Rinna is far from my favorite housewife. In her years on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, we’ve seen her do a lot of messed up stuff. After accusing Yolanda Hadid of having Munchausen Syndrome, then hiding behind Lisa Vanderpump, she really started off as a slickster. She took it even further when she said Kim Richards was “close to death” then pretended she didn’t remember saying it. For someone who loves to scream “own it”, she doesn’t do a lot of that herself. And who could forget the whole “let’s talk about the husband” situation? How come we never got to talk about it?