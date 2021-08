Quarterback Kyler Murray is fresh off his first Pro Bowl berth in the desert. While there are still many questions surrounding Kliff Kingsbury and his coaching prowess that need to be answered, the quarterback position is set for a number of years to come. In 2020, Murray threw for 3,971 yards and 26 passing touchdowns while also rushing for 819 yards and 11 scores on the ground. Having a true No. 1 receiver in DeAndre Hopkins proved to be beneficial to him and Arizona’s offense.