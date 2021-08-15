Cancel
Video Games

Fortnite Leak Reveals Game's Halloween 2021 Plans

By Marc Deschamps
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHard as it might be to believe, Halloween is starting to draw closer, and Epic Games seems to have some big plans for Fortnite! In a new post, prominent Fortnite leaker @HYPEX claims that players will be able to look forward to the return of the Horde Rush LTM this Halloween season. Horde Rush hasn't been offered in quite some time, so a lot of fans should be happy with the prospect of its return! While @HYPEX has a great track record, readers are still advised to take this rumor with a grain of salt until Epic Games makes an official announcement about the LTM.

