Fortnite Leak Reveals Game's Halloween 2021 Plans

Epic Games Announces Marvel’s Gamora as Latest Fortnite Addition. Another Marvel character is joining the melee on Fortnite. Recently, Epic Games announced that none other than Gamora from the Guardians of the Galaxy is landing on the Island soon. And the popular game platform is hosting a tournament for the occasion starting Aug. 11. Fans will have the chance to win the Gamora Outfit and Gamora Cloak Back Bling as part of the Gamora bundle, which also includes the Godslayer Pickaxe and the Godslayer glideboard. As always, players will have three hours to earn as many points as they can across ten games. The teams who will perform the best in each region will receive the much-coveted bundle. However, there is a sort of consolation prize which comes in the form of the Daughter of Thanos Spray for those who earn at least 8 points.