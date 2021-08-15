Cancel
Paul Bettany Says “You Never Know” About Marvel Return After WandaVision

By Cameron Bonomolo
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat is Marvel, if not keeping secrets? Paul Bettany says "you never know" about a return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe after WandaVision, which ends with his android Avenger again saying goodbye to his love Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen). Recreated by a grieving Wanda after his double death in Avengers: Infinity War, the Vision who returns inside a sitcom on WandaVision is a "memory made real" by the burgeoning chaos magic of the Scarlet Witch. When Wanda finally undoes the Hex over a spellbound suburb of New Jersey, she tearfully erases the reality of married life with Vis and their twin sons Tommy (Jett Kylne) and Billy (Julian Hilliard).

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

