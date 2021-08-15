"First Murder in 8 Years," Says Police in Tiny Kentucky Town

Kentucky State News by Ross Madison, Crime and Justice Bureau Chief

A Morehead couple was discovered dead in their home. According to the police, the death was the result of a murder-suicide.

81-year-old Cobern Sergeant, reportedly, shot and killed 75-year-old Vada Sargent. Then Cobern committed suicide after an unknown amount of time.

Morehead Chief of Police Derrick Blevins said the bodies were in the same room and Cobern still had his finger on the trigger.

The small Kentucky town has less than 7,000 residents. The police say they have had several previous calls to this address for disturbances.

The bodies of both Cobern and Vada Sargent were taken to the Kentucky State Medical Examiner for autopsies.

Police are still searching for more details, including motive.