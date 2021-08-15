Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Boone, Raleigh by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 19:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Boone; Raleigh The National Weather Service in Charleston West Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Raleigh County in southeastern West Virginia Central Boone County in central West Virginia * Until 800 PM EDT. * At 724 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Wharton, or 12 miles southeast of Madison, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Madison, Van, Wharton, Bald Knob, Danville, Whitesville, Sylvester, Seth, Foster, Stickney and Prenter. This includes Route 119 between mile markers 50 and 52. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH