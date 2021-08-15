Cancel
NHL

The Devils Have Had a Great Offseason. Now What?

By Derek Fleming
New York Sports Nation
 6 days ago
If we were handing out report cards for the 2021 NHL offseason, everyone besides maybe Rangers fans would give the Devils an A+ for the moves they made. However, two years ago, the Devils were similarly crowned the kings of the offseason after they acquired former Norris Trophy winner PK Subban, former KHL MVP Nikita Gusev, and first overall pick Jack Hughes. The buzz surrounding the Devils going into the 2019-2020 season echoed around the league as not only were they projected to make the playoffs but were one of the hottest picks betting wise to win the cup. With all the hype, they jumped out to a 4-0 lead in their season opener, and the rest of the season was history as they went on to blow the game, traded their MVP Winger Taylor Hall, and finished with the 6th worse record in the league. The point being, the Devils have already won an offseason championship before, and it translated into nothing but more losing, and for them not to repeat the past, their young stars must take the next step and play to their potential.

