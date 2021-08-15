An emotional Bobby Portis receives key to the city of Little Rock, day named in his honor
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — Bobby Portis brought the Larry O'Brien championship trophy to his alma mater, Hall High School. He let kids of all ages put their hands on the coveted hardware. He let everyone in attendance pose for selfies with it. Over the next two days, he spent time with families at a bowling alley and mini-golf course. He even attended a formal gala at the governor's mansion.katv.com
