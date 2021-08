— You may have been with your partner since high school or fallen in love on campus. Either way, it’s natural to feel like you want to take the next step when you’re so in love and get married. But marriage is a huge responsibility, one that many young adults don’t fully understand or think through before tying the knot. When you say “I do” you’re making a commitment for life, and it may be a little premature at 18 to 22 to know whether you truly want to be with this person for the rest of your life.