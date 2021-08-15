Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Texts He Sends When You’re His BACK UP Girl!

By Calvin Gray
Necole Bitchie.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe lady that’s simply there for him when there’s nobody else. Mainly, you’re a comfort for him and he has you on velocity dial as a result of he is aware of that he can have entry to you immediately. Effectively, there are literally a number of texts that he’ll...

necolebitchie.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Method Man
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wyd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
Relationship Advicedivorcemag.com

How To Get Back Up When Your Ex Knocks You Down

Do you struggle to get back up when your ex knocks you down?. Many of us are familiar with the stages of grief and the fact that we don’t cycle through them in a smooth, linear pattern. This can be especially true when co-parenting with someone and you can’t help but hear about their life via your children. Like revisiting the scene of a crime, that bandaid is ripped off time and time again, and, if you are anything like me, you judge yourself as being right back at square one. Now you have a situation where the tears are compounded, you are experiencing grief over the ex and life meant for you, and you’re frustrated with yourself.
Relationshipsgoodmenproject.com

This Is the Real Reason He or She Doesn’t Text You Back

If I got a penny every time I heard someone ask, why a love interest hasn’t texted back. I would have been an exceedingly rich man by now. It makes me wonder, what is it about this specific question?. Over and over, day in and day out, someone somewhere right...
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Fatherly

9 Things to Do When You’re Feeling Frustrated With Your Partner

It’s normal to feel frustrated with your partner from time to time. Hell, we’d even go as far as to say that it’s weird to never feel frustrated with them. Marriage can be frustrating. When two people live together, coping with bills, mortgages, kids, schedules, in-laws, weird habits, and everything in between, one person will inevitably drive the other one a bit nuts. But frustration can quickly deteriorate into resentment or full-on anger. So, the trick becomes understanding how to deal with frustration in a healthy way.
RelationshipsAllure

How to Talk About Boundaries When You're Ready to Date Again

After over a year of staying home, you might be ready to dip your toes back into the in-person dating pool. Here, some tips for doing so without compromising your values. It’s been a long Hot Vaxxed Summer, and your news feed might feel like a blur of people rushing back out to socialize — and date. (Even though plenty of us, despite all the pressure, aren't ready — and that's perfectly okay.) After more than a year of Zoom dates and dating app messages, when meeting in-person might’ve been a struggle, a May 2021 study from Tinder found that more than half of respondents were specifically looking forward to casually dating this summer in light of increased vaccine access. But a year inside might've given you, as Mashable's Anna Iovine put it, FODA: Fear Of Dating Again. When many of us spent lockdown figuring out how to take care of our mental health during crises, how do we make sure a return to the dating scene also prioritizes our emotional boundaries?
Fitnessgentside.co.uk

Man stopped showering, this is what happened to his body

James Hamblin, a journalist working in The Atlantic, decided to try out a rather unique experiment for his newspaper. He committed to forgo daily showers to see how his body would react. His experiment. Instead of jumping right into the experiment, he took it one step at a time. Initially,...
HealthPosted by
KFI AM 640

Doctor Warns Why You Should Never Pee In The Shower

There are some people who have no issues with peeing in the shower, and others find the practice absolutely disgusting. Now, a doctor has weighed in and it turns out there is a medical reason why you shouldn't be peeing while you shower. According to Dr. Alicia Jeffrey-Thomas, peeing in...
CelebritiesPosted by
Black Enterprise

Raven-Symoné Revealed She Once Broke Up With Her Wife Because The “Black Community Would Be Mad That I Was Dating A White Person”

Actress Raven-Symoné is the latest Black celebrity to delve down the rabbit hole of making assumptions about Black people’s interest in her interracial relationship. Last week, the Jasmine Brand reported that the That’s So Raven star opened up during an interview with Noir Online about the self-imposed pressure she applied to herself when she began dating her now-wife, Miranda Maday, in 2015.
SocietyPosted by
Amomama

Clerk Mocked Poor Elderly Woman Who Couldn't Afford to Buy a Dress, Gets Taught a Lesson – Story of the Day

A clothing store salesman was exasperated when an older woman wasted his time trying on a dress and shoes she couldn’t afford. Gets taught a lesson in the end. Garrett had been working at the most important boutique in town for several years. He loved his job and had been promoted to the personal styling area, which meant that his main clients were pretty wealthy.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘Three days before Christmas, my phone rang. ‘When can you get them?’ I stood in the hallway, frozen.’: Foster, adoptive mom thanks mother for support

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “In August 2015, my husband decided he wasn’t happy and, instead of working on our marriage, walked away. Our divorce was final in February of 2016. My husband had walked out 6 months before the final divorce, so I’d come to terms with it by then. By the time he walked out, I was too old to start over and have time to have children. So I’d given up on my dream of being a mother. I went to BYOB paint classes, hung out with a girlfriend going through her own divorce, and volunteered as a reading buddy to 2nd graders while trying to sort myself out.
Petspawtracks.com

How long can you leave a cat alone? Not as long as you think

Your cat might appear fiercely independent, but if you need to be away from home for a while, that doesn’t necessarily mean that your cat can spend long periods alone. Cats can spend hours alone quite happily, but extending that time by days can be stressful and upsetting for your cat, even if he seems to do just fine without you around. If you’re planning a vacation, a work trip, or any other occasion that will keep you out of the home, then it’s also important to plan for your cat’s care and companionship. This can help keep your cat both safe and happy, and it will give you better peace of mind during your time away.
Behind Viral Videosinsideedition.com

Menendez Brothers, Convicted of Killing Their Parents in 1996, Find Support From Young Fans on TikTok

Decades after one of the most sensational murders in United States history, the Menendez brothers suddenly have the support of hundreds of thousands of new TikTok fans. The brothers, Lyle and Erik, brutally shot and killed their parents in Aug. 1989. Now, more than 30 years later, a new generation is taking to social media fighting to have the brothers set free.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Sister Asked Me to Give My Share of Inheritance to Pay For Her IVF Treatment – Story of the Day

My sister and her husband asked me to give them our entire inheritance to pay for their IVF treatments, but I had a future to think about, and she didn’t like that. My sister Kim came out as bisexual to our parents when she was 17. I was just 11 back then, but Kim brought home her first girlfriend, and our parents didn’t take it well. They kicked her out immediately, and they raised me to hate her.
PetsLake County Record Bee

How you can tell what your dog is telling you when he/she wags his/her tail

I have a new young dog and I mentioned to someone that he seems happy all the time as for he is always wagging his tail. An acquaintance said to me that tail wagging doesn’t always mean they are happy. I am enjoying learning as much as I can about dog training and behavior and I would like to hear more from you about tail wagging.

Comments / 0

Community Policy