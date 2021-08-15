Modern Day Marriage: How Our Expectations Have Gotten Higher Over Time

The establishment of marriage, and the which means we make of it, has modified dramatically over time. When taking a look at a quick historical past, we will see that the very idea of marriage has moved from being a authorized, contractual time period to at least one that now embodies an enormous spectrum of dynamics, expectations, and feelings. As mentioned in his paper Marital Expectations and Exits in the Nineteenth Century, Hartog mentions how within the modern-day, “husbands and wives… mould their marriages to go well with their functions and identities. There are, then, as many forms of marriages as there are married {couples}, each the product of the distinctive decisions and investments of its companions.”