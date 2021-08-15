Writing Your Facebook Dating Profile: 8 Key Tips

Destructuring assignment allows one or more object properties to be assigned to variables in a single expression. The created variable will have the same name as the property. This is most useful when you know that you need to use multiple properties from an object, you need to use the same property multiple times, or the property the you wish to use is deeply nested in that object. In all these cases, using destructuring assignment saves you from all the clutter of getting the object properties through chaining and makes your code more concise and easier to read.