You often put others’ feelings before your own, Libra, and so the idea of self care, something that is done by you just for you can feel like an alien concept; you may even feel guilty. But you shouldn’t! Pouring from an empty cup isn’t possible. You need to refill your own energy and wellness before you can help anyone else, and you deserve the love, understanding, and care you so readily give to others. It’s great to create harmony around you, but you need to prioritize harmony within you, too!