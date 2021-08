Injured Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor isn't losing faith in his club despite New York losing seven of nine games and falling out of first place in the NL East. "Everybody is working really hard," Lindor said Saturday, according to Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News. "It's the same thing from Day 1. It's just so late in the season and now you see things fluctuating a little bit.