SMH Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 21,787 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

By Karen Miller
modernreaders.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 43.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,787 shares during the period. Compass Diversified comprises about 3.7% of SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

