Now Open: Borgo Santandrea, the First New Luxury Hotel on the Amalfi Coast in 15 Years
Borgo Santandrea, a new cliffside hotel in Amalfi 90 meters above sea level, has soft opened, following a meticulous and respectful three-year construction. It is the first new luxury hotel to open on the Amalfi Coast in 15 years, and boasts its own private beach, jetty, oceanfront pool, forthcoming exclusive beach club, and three restaurants serving Mediterranean food with varying modern twists. The hotel is a passion project of two Italian brothers, the Orlacchio brothers, who hail from hospitality roots on the island of Ischia.www.fb101.com
