Mecklenburg County, NC

Flood Advisory issued for Mecklenburg by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-15 18:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: When it is safe to do so, please report flooding or landslides threatening roads or property to the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, by posting on our Facebook page, or via Twitter using hashtag NWSGSP. Your message should describe the specific location where impacts occurred and the depth of flooding observed. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mecklenburg FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN MECKLENBURG COUNTY At 723 PM EDT, Heavier rainfall is moving north of Mecklenburg County, however, recent rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches on the southeast side of Charlotte is continuing to produce rapid stream rises. Additional rainfall of one-quarter to one-half inch will be possible in a few areas and flooding problems may worsen. Deep ponding of water in area roadways will continue in and near the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Uptown Charlotte, Central Charlotte, South Charlotte, East Charlotte, Northeast Charlotte, Southwest Charlotte, Matthews, Mint Hill, Pineville, The Plaza, Southpark Mall, Freedom Park, The Arboretum, Reedy Creek Park, Hidden Valley and University City. Stream levels have risen above bankfull along the Little Sugar Creek at Hillside Avenue. Stream Flooding is also likely along Little Sugar Creek at Medical Center. Flooding may still develop along Briar Creek, McAlpine Creek, and McMullen Creek.

alerts.weather.gov

