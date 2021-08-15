Presale ticket info for opening football game at River

After livestreaming their Massive Nights shows last year inside an empty venue because of the COVID pandemic, The Hold Steady are returning to the stage, this time with fans. The newly announced shows are scheduled at New York City's Brooklyn Bowl during early December of 2021. In case you aren't aware, the name of these events is taken from a song's title off the band's third studio album, Boys and Girls in America. In 2022, The Hold Steady will perform four Toronto shows in May and a three-night September run at The Lodge Room in Los Angeles.