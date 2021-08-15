Sunday's top prospect performers

With the exception of a major injury, nearly everything that could go wrong in a pitcher’s season went wrong for Robbie Ray in 2020. The longtime Diamondbacks lefty posted a career-worst 17.9 percent walk rate, logged his lowest strikeout rate since 2015 and gave up home runs not only at the highest rate of his career — but at the second-highest rate of any pitcher to throw at least 50 innings last year. Things got a bit better following a trade from Arizona to Toronto, but Ray still surrendered 13 runs in 20 2/3 innings, yielded four homers and walked 14 of the 97 batters he faced.