Sunday's top prospect performers
Here's a look at Sunday's top Minor League performers from each team's Top 30 Prospects list:. D-backs: Geraldo Perdomo, SS (No. 3), Double-A Amarillo. Perdomo is heating up, and heating up in a hurry. The shortstop crushed his first home run since May 26, part of a two-hit day in which he also chipped in a double. Perdomo has struggled mightily this season, but has now reached base in seven consecutive games, totaling six walks and nine hits during this stretch. Perdomo is now slashing .290/.421/.516 in August in what has easily been the best baseball he’s played all season.www.mlb.com
