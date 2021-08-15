Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ellsworth by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-15 18:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ellsworth THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN ELLSWORTH COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 630 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.alerts.weather.gov
