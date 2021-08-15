Tropical Storm Watch issued for Guam, Rota by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-16 15:03:00 Expires: 2021-08-16 23:30:00 Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Guam; Rota TROPICAL DEPRESSION 16W MOVING WEST .NEW INFORMATION None. .AREAS AFFECTED This local statement provides information and recommended actions for people on Guam and Rota. .Watches/Warnings A Tropical Storm Watch remains in effect for Guam and Rota. .STORM INFORMATION At 1 PM ChST...the center of Tropical Depression 16W was located near Latitude 13.1N...Longitude 150.6E...moving west at 18 mph. Confidence in the position is low as the depression is weak and unorganized. Maximum sustained winds remain at 30 mph. .SITUATION OVERVIEW Tropical Depression 16W was located about 395 miles east of Guam at 100 PM ChST, moving west at 18 mph. The current forecast track has 16W passing Guam around midday Tuesday as a tropical depression, with intensification to tropical storm intensity becoming less likely until after passing Guam. .NEXT UPDATE The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Tiyan around 9 PM ChST...or sooner if conditions warrant. Tropical Storm Watch remains in effect PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS All persons on Guam and Rota should review their preparedness plan and be ready to implement it, should a warning be issued for their area. If you have a generator, make sure it is in working condition and that you have enough fuel on hand. Listen for the latest statements and possible warnings from the National Weather Service or your local emergency management office. ...WIND INFORMATION East to northeast winds of 10 to 15 mph are expected tonight. Winds are expected to increase Tuesday morning as 16W approaches, and could reach 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph during the day. STORM SURGE AND SURF INFORMATION Surf will be 4 to 6 feet on east facing reefs through tonight, but could become dangerous at 9 to 12 feet along east facing shores Tuesday. Coastal inundation will be 1 ft or less. RAINFALL From 2 to 4 inches of rain is possible Monday night through Tuesday night in heavy showers and thunderstorms as Tropical Depression 16W passes near Guam.alerts.weather.gov
