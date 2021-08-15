Cancel
Environment

Tropical Storm Watch issued for Guam, Rota by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-16 15:03:00 Expires: 2021-08-16 23:30:00 Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Guam; Rota TROPICAL DEPRESSION 16W MOVING WEST .NEW INFORMATION None. .AREAS AFFECTED This local statement provides information and recommended actions for people on Guam and Rota. .Watches/Warnings A Tropical Storm Watch remains in effect for Guam and Rota. .STORM INFORMATION At 1 PM ChST...the center of Tropical Depression 16W was located near Latitude 13.1N...Longitude 150.6E...moving west at 18 mph. Confidence in the position is low as the depression is weak and unorganized. Maximum sustained winds remain at 30 mph. .SITUATION OVERVIEW Tropical Depression 16W was located about 395 miles east of Guam at 100 PM ChST, moving west at 18 mph. The current forecast track has 16W passing Guam around midday Tuesday as a tropical depression, with intensification to tropical storm intensity becoming less likely until after passing Guam. .NEXT UPDATE The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Tiyan around 9 PM ChST...or sooner if conditions warrant. Tropical Storm Watch remains in effect PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS All persons on Guam and Rota should review their preparedness plan and be ready to implement it, should a warning be issued for their area. If you have a generator, make sure it is in working condition and that you have enough fuel on hand. Listen for the latest statements and possible warnings from the National Weather Service or your local emergency management office. ...WIND INFORMATION East to northeast winds of 10 to 15 mph are expected tonight. Winds are expected to increase Tuesday morning as 16W approaches, and could reach 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph during the day. STORM SURGE AND SURF INFORMATION Surf will be 4 to 6 feet on east facing reefs through tonight, but could become dangerous at 9 to 12 feet along east facing shores Tuesday. Coastal inundation will be 1 ft or less. RAINFALL From 2 to 4 inches of rain is possible Monday night through Tuesday night in heavy showers and thunderstorms as Tropical Depression 16W passes near Guam.

Related
Dickson County, TNweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Dickson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 17:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Dickson The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Tornado Warning for Central Dickson County in Middle Tennessee * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 557 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles north of Dickson, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Dickson around 610 PM CDT. Burns around 630 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Charlotte and Vanleer. This includes Interstate 40 near mile marker 173. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Dickson County, TNweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Dickson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 18:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Dickson A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL DICKSON COUNTY At 602 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located 8 miles north of Dickson, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornado will be near Dickson around 610 PM CDT. Burns around 630 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Charlotte and Vanleer. This includes Interstate 40 near mile marker 173. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Bristol County, MAweather.gov

Tropical Storm Warning issued for Northern Bristol by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 11:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern Bristol TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Taunton * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts to protect life and property should now be complete. The area remains subject to significant wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from dangerous wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional around 1 inch - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should continue to include possible tornadoes. - PREPARE: Stay within your shelter keeping informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Move quickly to the safest place within your shelter if a tornado warning is issued. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - https://www.weather.gov/box
Bristol County, MAweather.gov

Storm Surge Warning issued for Southern Bristol by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 11:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 19:15:00 EDT Target Area: Southern Bristol STORM SURGE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Fall River - New Bedford * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 30-40 mph with gusts to 50 mph - Window for Tropical Storm force winds: through the next few hours - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts to protect life and property should now be complete. The area remains subject to significant wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from dangerous wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Life-threatening storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 2-4 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: through early Monday morning - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 3 feet above ground - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Shelter against life-threatening storm surge of greater than 3 feet above ground. - PREPARE: Flood preparations and ordered evacuations should be complete. Evacuees should be in shelters well away from storm surge flooding. - ACT: Remain sheltered in a safe location. Do not venture outside. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main surge event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional around 1 inch - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should continue to include possible tornadoes. - PREPARE: Stay within your shelter keeping informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Move quickly to the safest place within your shelter if a tornado warning is issued. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - https://www.weather.gov/box
Dixie County, FLweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Dixie, Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 09:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 03:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening. Target Area: Dixie; Taylor The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Steinhatchee River near Steinhatchee (US 19) affecting Taylor and Dixie Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Steinhatchee River near Steinhatchee (US 19). * Until further notice. * At 8:45 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 20.6 feet. * Flood stage is 19.5 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM EDT Sunday was 21.2 feet. * Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. * Impact...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to flood downstream at Steinhatchee Falls Park. Minor flooding of roads begins along River Road NE. Water will begin to encroach onto the yards of residences in the Ancient Oaks Community in Steinhatchee.
Barnstable County, MAweather.gov

Storm Surge Warning issued for Barnstable by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 11:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 19:15:00 EDT Target Area: Barnstable STORM SURGE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Chatham - Falmouth - Provincetown * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 30-40 mph with gusts to 50 mph - Window for Tropical Storm force winds: through the next few hours - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts to protect life and property should now be complete. The area remains subject to significant wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from dangerous wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Life-threatening storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 2-4 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: through early Monday morning - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 3 feet above ground - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Shelter against life-threatening storm surge of greater than 3 feet above ground. - PREPARE: Flood preparations and ordered evacuations should be complete. Evacuees should be in shelters well away from storm surge flooding. - ACT: Remain sheltered in a safe location. Do not venture outside. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main surge event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: No additional significant rainfall forecast - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Little or no potential for flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has decreased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: There is little or no potential for flooding rain. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations are needed to protect against flooding rain at this time. - ACT: Monitor for changes to the forecast. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from flooding rain. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should continue to include possible tornadoes. - PREPARE: Stay within your shelter keeping informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Move quickly to the safest place within your shelter if a tornado warning is issued. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - https://www.weather.gov/box
Anderson County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Anderson, Cherokee, Houston by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 09:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-25 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv TXC001-073-225-231400- /O.NEW.KSHV.FL.W.0134.210822T1415Z-210825T1200Z/ /NCST2.1.ER.210822T1415Z.210823T0600Z.210824T1800Z.NO/ 846 AM CDT Sun Aug 22 2021 The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Flood Warning for the Neches River Near Neches. * Until Wednesday morning. * At 8:30 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 12.0 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this morning to a crest of 12.2 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday afternoon. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding of the heavily wooded floodplain. Ranchers that may have livestock and equipment in the river bottoms should move them to higher ground. Expect minor flooding of the boat ramp. Target Area: Anderson; Cherokee; Houston The National Weather Service in Shreveport LA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas Neches River Near Neches affecting Cherokee, Houston and Anderson Counties.
Anderson County, TNweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Anderson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 09:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Anderson The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Anderson County in east Tennessee Northeastern Roane County in east Tennessee * Until 1215 PM EDT. * At 1013 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Oak Ridge, Clinton and Oliver Springs.
Middlesex County, NJweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Middlesex, Monmouth, Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 08:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Middlesex; Monmouth; Somerset The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flood Warning for Northern Monmouth County in central New Jersey Middlesex County in northern New Jersey Southeastern Somerset County in northern New Jersey * Until 1100 AM EDT. * At 1049 AM EDT, local law enforcement reported flooding in much of the warned area, with the worst flooding in central and southern Middlesex County. Several road closures remain, and rivers, creeks, and streams remain in flood or elevated. Between 3 and 9 inches of rain have fallen. * For Lawrence Brook at Weston Mills: At 10:30am the stage was 18.4 feet. Flood Stage is 18 feet. For Swimming River at Red Bank: At 10:15am the stage was 6.08 feet. Flood Stage is 7 feet. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 9 and 13. Interstate 287 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 10. Garden State Parkway between mile markers 102 and 133.
Middlesex County, NJweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Middlesex, Monmouth, Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 05:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Middlesex; Monmouth; Somerset FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHERN MONMOUTH, MIDDLESEX, AND SOUTHEASTERN SOMERSET COUNTIES At 1234 PM EDT, gauge reports indicated flooding was continuing on many creeks and streams in the warned area. Lawrence Brook at Weston Mills remained in flood, and Manalapan Brook at Spotswood was approaching flood stage at this time. In addition, law enforcement continues to report widespread street and lowland flooding with many road closures still in place. Do not drive through flooded roadways! For Lawrence Brook at Weston Mills: At 12:15pm the stage was 18.43 feet. Flood Stage is 18 feet. For Swimming River at Red Bank: At 12:15pm the stage was 6.24 feet. Flood Stage is 7 feet. For Manalapan Brook at Spotswood: At 12:15pm the stage was 18.86 feet. Flood Stage is 19 feet. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 9 and 13. Interstate 287 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 10. Garden State Parkway between mile markers 102 and 133.
Gaines County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gaines by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 17:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gaines The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Lea County in southeastern New Mexico Northwestern Gaines County in western Texas * Until 600 PM CDT/500 PM MDT/. * At 506 PM CDT/406 PM MDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hobbs, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Hobbs, Monument, Nadine, Humble City, Knowles, Lea County Regional Airport, Industrial Airpark and Higginbotham. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Bristol County, MAweather.gov

Tropical Storm Warning issued for Southern Bristol by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 11:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southern Bristol STORM SURGE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Fall River - New Bedford * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 30-40 mph with gusts to 50 mph - Window for Tropical Storm force winds: through the next few hours - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts to protect life and property should now be complete. The area remains subject to significant wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from dangerous wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Life-threatening storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 2-4 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: through early Monday morning - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 3 feet above ground - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Shelter against life-threatening storm surge of greater than 3 feet above ground. - PREPARE: Flood preparations and ordered evacuations should be complete. Evacuees should be in shelters well away from storm surge flooding. - ACT: Remain sheltered in a safe location. Do not venture outside. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main surge event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional around 1 inch - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should continue to include possible tornadoes. - PREPARE: Stay within your shelter keeping informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Move quickly to the safest place within your shelter if a tornado warning is issued. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - https://www.weather.gov/box
Okaloosa County, FLweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Okaloosa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 21:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Okaloosa THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN OKALOOSA COUNTY At 936 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Wright, Fort Walton Beach, Niceville, Destin, Eglin AFB, Valparaiso, Mary Esther, Lake Lorraine, Ocean City, Shalimar, Cinco Bayou, Eglin Village, Longwood, Postil and Seminole.
Charles City County, VAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Charles City, New Kent by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 10:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1030 PM EDT. Target Area: Charles City; New Kent The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Virginia Chickahominy River above Providence Forge affecting New Kent and Charles City Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Chickahominy River above Providence Forge. * Until further notice. * At 9:45 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 8.4 feet. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 PM EDT Saturday was 8.6 feet. * Forecast...Minor flooding is expected to continue today. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, The river exceeds the banks in the vicinity of the gauge along Adkins Rd. Water begins to enter the back of the property of a near by auto parts business. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 8.4 feet on 03/05/2019.
Okaloosa County, FLweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Okaloosa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 21:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Okaloosa THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN OKALOOSA COUNTY At 936 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Wright, Fort Walton Beach, Niceville, Destin, Eglin AFB, Valparaiso, Mary Esther, Lake Lorraine, Ocean City, Shalimar, Cinco Bayou, Eglin Village, Longwood, Postil and Seminole.
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 20:30:00 SST Expires: 2021-08-22 08:30:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Pago Pago has continued a * Flash Flood Watch for all of American Samoa. * Through Monday morning * A frontal boundary is expected to move over the islands Sunday morning through Monday morning. This feature will enhance the potential for flash flooding. Nofo Vaavaaia mo Tafega ma Lologa Ofisa o le Tau Pago Pago AS 830 Po Aso Toonai Aukuso 21 2021 * O loo faaauau pea le Nofo Vaavaaia mo Tafega ma Lologa Tutuila Aunuu Manua Swains * Seia oo i le taeao o le Aso Gafua * Mafuaaga mo lenei nofo vaavaaia FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA...O loo iai ni uiga louloua o le tau o loo faapea ona aga`i mai i luga o le atunu`u i le Aso Sa aga`i atu i le taeao o le Aso Gafua. O nei uiga o le tau o le a faatupulaia ai le avanoa mo tafega ma lologa. O le uiga o le nofo vaavaaia mo tafega ma lologa pe afai o le a oo mai tulaga louloua o le tau e mafai ai ona faatupulaia ni sologa mai mauga poo eleele...pe mafua ai fo`i tafega ma lologa. E tatau on tapena ma faalogologo i le letio mo tala o le tau ae maise pe a iai se faailo mo lapataiga mo tafega ma lologa.
Gaines County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Gaines by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 16:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Gaines A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Lea and northwestern Gaines Counties through 530 PM CDT/430 PM MDT/ At 437 PM CDT/337 PM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Humble City, or near Hobbs, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hobbs, Humble City, Industrial Airpark, Knowles, Higginbotham and Lea County Regional Airport. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Talbot County, MDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Talbot by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 09:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 10:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Talbot Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of west central Sussex, southwestern Kent, eastern Talbot and southern Caroline Counties through 1045 AM EDT At 1001 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Andrewsville to near Tanyard to near Copperville. Movement was southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Easton, Seaford, Denton, Federalsburg, Bridgeville, Preston, Tanyard, Harmony, Smithville, Agner, Matthews, Choptank, Hambleton, Griffin, Windyhill, Cordova, Blades and Greenwood. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for New York by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 23:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 02:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: New York The National Weather Service in Upton has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Bergen County in northeastern New Jersey Southeastern Essex County in northeastern New Jersey Hudson County in northeastern New Jersey New York (Manhattan) County in southeastern New York * Until 215 AM EDT. * At 1143 PM EDT, emergency management reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Emergency management reported numerous road closures in Hoboken. Spotters reported multiple vehicles stranded and water rescues in Harrison. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Newark, Jersey City, Bayonne, Hoboken, Bloomfield, Hackensack, Orange, Lyndhurst, Rutherford, Secaucus, Harrison, Ridgefield, Midtown Manhattan, Harlem, Lower East Side, Union City, East Village, SoHo, Kearny and Fort Lee. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Bannock County, IDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bannock, Bear Lake, Caribou, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 15:05:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-21 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bannock; Bear Lake; Caribou; Franklin The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Caribou County in southeastern Idaho Southeastern Bannock County in southeastern Idaho Northeastern Franklin County in southeastern Idaho Northwestern Bear Lake County in southeastern Idaho * Until 345 PM MDT. * At 304 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Oneida Narrows Reservoir, or 13 miles east of Swanlake, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Georgetown, Thatcher, Oneida Narrows Reservoir and Emmigrant Summit. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

