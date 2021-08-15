SONM [old] Trading 22.6% Lower This Week (SNM)

RedFOX Labs [old] (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. In the last week, RedFOX Labs [old] has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. One RedFOX Labs [old] coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0146 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RedFOX Labs [old] has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $14,149.00 worth of RedFOX Labs [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.