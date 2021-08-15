Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

SONM [old] Trading 22.6% Lower This Week (SNM)

By Darlene League
modernreaders.com
 6 days ago

SONM [old] (CURRENCY:SNM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One SONM [old] coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000452 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SONM [old] has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar. SONM [old] has a total market cap of $53.43 million and $88,593.00 worth of SONM [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sonm#Currency#Sonm#Snm#Busd#Btc#Matic#Theta#Ftt#Twitter#Sonmdevelopment#Cryptocompare#Gdax#Receive News Updates#Free Cryptobeat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

API3 Trading 4.8% Lower This Week (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last seven days, API3 has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. API3 has a total market capitalization of $64.82 million and approximately $9.98 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One API3 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.68 or 0.00009511 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last Week

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded up 23.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. During the last week, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a total market cap of $711,779.56 and $3,136.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can now be purchased for $2,246.30 or 0.04587996 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Fivebalance Hits Market Cap of $77,962.59 (FBN)

Fivebalance (CURRENCY:FBN) traded down 19% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Fivebalance coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Fivebalance has a total market cap of $77,962.59 and $1,068.00 worth of Fivebalance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fivebalance has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

RedFOX Labs [old] (RFOX) Price Reaches $0.0146 on Exchanges

RedFOX Labs [old] (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. In the last week, RedFOX Labs [old] has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. One RedFOX Labs [old] coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0146 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RedFOX Labs [old] has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $14,149.00 worth of RedFOX Labs [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

uPlexa Market Cap Hits $642,546.74 (UPX)

UPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 21st. Over the last week, uPlexa has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. uPlexa has a total market cap of $642,546.74 and $673.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One uPlexa coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

RedFOX Labs Trading 15.7% Lower This Week (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be purchased for about $0.0714 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a total market cap of $93.72 million and $5.14 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alphacat (ACAT) Trading 20.1% Lower This Week

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. In the last week, Alphacat has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. Alphacat has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $86,638.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alphacat coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Davinci Coin (DAC) Trading 7% Lower Over Last Week

Davinci Coin (CURRENCY:DAC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Davinci Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Davinci Coin has a market capitalization of $19.27 million and $1.02 million worth of Davinci Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Davinci Coin has traded 7% lower against the dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Pepemon Pepeballs Trading 5.5% Lower This Week (PPBLZ)

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can currently be bought for about $102.26 or 0.00209783 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pepemon Pepeballs has a total market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $164,827.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) Achieves Market Cap of $391,261.79

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded up 27% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0412 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kwikswap Protocol has a market capitalization of $391,261.79 and approximately $66,057.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kwikswap Protocol has traded up 41.9% against the dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $28.59 Million Investment in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUSB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 570,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,591,000. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares comprises 1.8% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC owned about 2.24% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ProximaX Reaches Market Cap of $7.85 Million (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. During the last seven days, ProximaX has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. One ProximaX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. ProximaX has a market capitalization of $7.85 million and approximately $131,668.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Diligence 1-Day Volume Tops $97.00 (IRA)

Diligence (CURRENCY:IRA) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Diligence has a total market capitalization of $7,020.50 and $97.00 worth of Diligence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diligence coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Diligence has traded up 48.1% against the dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Maro Market Capitalization Tops $82.80 Million (MARO)

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, Maro has traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Maro has a market cap of $82.80 million and $4.94 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maro coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000349 BTC on exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rainicorn Price Reaches $0.0221 on Exchanges (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded down 18.4% against the dollar. Rainicorn has a total market capitalization of $9.99 million and approximately $97,462.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rainicorn coin can currently be bought for about $0.0221 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Spore Price Hits $0.0000 (SPORE)

Spore (CURRENCY:SPORE) traded 24% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Spore has a market cap of $11.75 million and approximately $405,345.00 worth of Spore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Spore has traded up 74.5% against the dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

DOS Network Price Hits $0.0391 on Major Exchanges (DOS)

DOS Network (CURRENCY:DOS) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. DOS Network has a total market capitalization of $5.32 million and approximately $108,101.00 worth of DOS Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DOS Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0391 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DOS Network has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $101.97 Million

Kyber Network Crystal v2 (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Kyber Network Crystal v2 coin can currently be purchased for about $2.09 or 0.00004303 BTC on popular exchanges. Kyber Network Crystal v2 has a market cap of $360.85 million and approximately $101.97 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kyber Network Crystal v2 has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ROCKI Market Cap Achieves $6.40 Million (ROCKI)

ROCKI (CURRENCY:ROCKI) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 22nd. In the last seven days, ROCKI has traded up 55.9% against the US dollar. One ROCKI coin can now be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00001637 BTC on major exchanges. ROCKI has a market capitalization of $6.40 million and approximately $997,403.00 worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Datum Hits 1-Day Volume of $23,666.00 (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Datum coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Datum has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Datum has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and $23,666.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy