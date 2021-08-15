Cancel
SPC Financial Inc. Has $3.48 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

By Ed Jones
modernreaders.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPC Financial Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60,063 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

