BonusCloud (BXC) Market Capitalization Tops $1.42 Million

By Phillip Gast
modernreaders.com
 6 days ago

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 15th. BonusCloud has a market cap of $1.42 million and $42,243.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BonusCloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BonusCloud has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

