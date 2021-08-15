International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

KSS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. OTR Global raised shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.18.