International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInternational Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 222.08 ($2.90).

Marketsmodernreaders.com

Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €850.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) price objective on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €750.00 ($882.35) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €815.00 ($958.82) target price on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) target price on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €779.00 ($916.47) target price on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Kering presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €811.09 ($954.22).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

TUI (LON:TUI) Given a GBX 170 Price Target at UBS Group

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on TUI from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Numis Securities reiterated a reduce rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of TUI in a research report on Monday, May 24th. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. TUI currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of GBX 249.17 ($3.26).
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

Several other analysts also recently commented on ZURVY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Zurich Insurance Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.00.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY)

SZLMY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Swiss Life to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Swiss Life in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.
modernreaders.com

KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. KS Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.710-$1.710 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.30 billion-$2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion.MasTec also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.450-$5.450 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) PT at $3.84

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.84.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Chapman Investment Management LLC Buys 111 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Chapman Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre comprises about 4.0% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $7,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Lowered to Hold at Credit Suisse Group

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Evolution Mining from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Evolution Mining from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Evolution Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Evolution Mining has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $4.15.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Receives $4.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.60.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Cowen Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS)

KSS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. OTR Global raised shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.18.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $8.40 Million Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 199,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,171 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $8,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.00.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY)

DNNGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ørsted A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

8,735 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Purchased by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000. Other large investors have also recently...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.80.
Economymodernreaders.com

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Societe Generale reissued a sell rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.75.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

FOJCY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortum Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

