Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSOD), a global leader in talent management software, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (together with certain of its affiliates, "Clearlake"), a leading private equity firm. Under the terms of the agreement, Clearlake will acquire the outstanding shares of Cornerstone common stock for $57.50 per share in cash. The transaction has an enterprise value of approximately $5.2 billion.