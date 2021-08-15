Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.31 Per Share
Wall Street brokerages expect Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.12 and the highest is $2.50. Callon Petroleum reported earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 260.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.www.modernreaders.com
