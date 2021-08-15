Cancel
Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.31 Per Share

Cover picture for the articleWall Street brokerages expect Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.12 and the highest is $2.50. Callon Petroleum reported earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 260.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) to announce earnings of $1.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ingevity’s earnings. Ingevity posted earnings of $1.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$30.80 Million in Sales Expected for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) will post $30.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.30 million and the lowest is $30.30 million. First Internet Bancorp posted sales of $28.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$39.50 Million in Sales Expected for Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) will post $39.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.01 million and the highest is $40.00 million. Kingstone Companies posted sales of $34.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $164.91 Million

Analysts expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) to report $164.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for StarTek’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $162.25 million to $167.57 million. StarTek reported sales of $162.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Anticipate Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) to Post $0.69 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) will announce $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.76. Reliant Bancorp posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$485.91 Million in Sales Expected for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) will report sales of $485.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $484.00 million to $490.00 million. Kennametal reported sales of $400.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings. Postal Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Anticipate OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $87.56 Million

Equities analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) will post $87.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $85.40 million to $89.40 million. OceanFirst Financial posted sales of $84.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Anticipate American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to Announce $1.97 EPS

Equities analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) will report $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for American Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.88. American Financial Group posted earnings per share of $2.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$91.31 Million in Sales Expected for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) to announce sales of $91.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Nevro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $90.40 million and the highest is $92.70 million. Nevro posted sales of $108.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) will announce $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.33. ACCO Brands posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 78.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Capital Insight Partners LLC Sells 312 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Capital Insight Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 10.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dover’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00. Dover reported earnings of $1.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $14.78 Per Share

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for The Home Depot in a report released on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will earn $14.78 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $14.32. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Home Depot’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $5.09 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.33. Avanos Medical posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) to Issue Dividend of $0.41

TAST stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $229.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.71. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $8.09.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $17,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Will Post Earnings of $4.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.16 and the highest is $4.66. Martin Marietta Materials reported earnings of $4.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.05 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) will announce $3.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.97. Teleflex reported earnings per share of $2.77 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.400-$1.430 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NYSE:CIO opened at $12.90 on Friday. City Office REIT has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $13.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.85 million, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.63.

