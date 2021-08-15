Driver Arrested In Thornton On DUI Charges After Refusing To Stop, Crashing U-Haul Truck Into Another Car

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Thornton have arrested Kyle O’Donald, 29, after they say he drove a U-Haul truck while he was drunk and then crashed it into another vehicle.

A tip came in about a reported kidnapping with a woman tied in the U-Haul truck. Police found it near 92nd Avenue and Lowell Boulevard and tried to pull it over, but they say O’Donald refused to stop. That’s when he crashed into a truck and injured the driver.

Police say there was a woman in the back of the U-Haul, but she was not tied up and turned out to be O’Donald’s wife.

O’Donald now faces several charges, including DUI and violation of a protection order.