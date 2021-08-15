Cancel
South Shore Capital Advisors Buys 1,214 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

By Hayley Millar
modernreaders.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Shore Capital Advisors boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

