South Shore Capital Advisors Buys 1,214 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCY. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 25,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 113,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 14,261 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 72.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 186,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after buying an additional 78,124 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,834,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter.