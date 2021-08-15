Cancel
JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

By Gary Stephens
modernreaders.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.45.

