Fans share mixed reactions to pricey parking options for first Raiders preseason game at Allegiant Stadium

8newsnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Saturday marked the Las Vegas Raiders’ preseason kickoff at Allegiant Stadium where for the first time, Raider Nation was allowed inside the stadium. But with the addition of fans, many worried about the dreaded parking issues Allegiant Stadium has seen in the past. We heard from several fans who were both satisfied with today’s parking options but also some that were a bit frustrated too.

