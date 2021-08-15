Cancel
Zack Britton asked out of Yankees' closer role amid struggles

By Grey Papke
It’s not often you will see a player ask for his role on a team to be downgraded, but that’s what New York Yankees reliever Zack Britton did on Saturday. Britton has been subbing as the Yankees’ closer with Aroldis Chapman on the injured list, but has struggled in the role. On Thursday, he gave up a walk-off home run to Chicago’s Tim Anderson in the “Field of Dreams” game in Iowa, which prompted his decision to go to manager Aaron Boone and urge him to put someone else in the role.

