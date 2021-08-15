Cancel
iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Raised by Spreng Capital Management Inc.

By Steven Smith
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpreng Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

