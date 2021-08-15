Xiotri (XIOT) Trading 17.9% Higher Over Last Week

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. In the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC on popular exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $201.22 million and approximately $11.51 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.