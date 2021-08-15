Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

With Retreat, The OA Creators Are Taking a Movement to FX

By Bethy Squires
Vulture
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritt Marling and Zal Batmanglij are back at it again, making a cerebral mystery show starring Marling herself. After Netflix unceremoniously canceled The OA, fans protested with flash mobs and hunger strikes. Apparently FX has recognized the power that has, the impact that has, by green-lighting a new series from the duo. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Retreat will follow a zoomer amateur sleuth named Darby Hart, who is one of 12 guests invited to a secluded retreat. When one of the guests dies, it’s up to Darby to prove it was murder and find the culprit. Knowing Marling and Batmanglij, some light time travel or trans-dimensional shenanigans feel likely. “We are thrilled that Brit and Zal and the rest of the creative team will bring this series to life with their unique points of view and care,” said Gina Balian, president of originals at FX. Hopefully FX will treat Brit and Zal with more care than Netflix did.

www.vulture.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zal Batmanglij
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hunger Strikes#Fx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
TV ShowsPosted by
TechRadar

7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Max and more this weekend

It’s been a while since the last good sci-fi thriller, hasn’t it?. Christopher Nolan’s Tenet is probably the most recent example of a bona fide mind-bender, so it’s no surprise that Nolan’s sister-in-law and Westworld co-creator, Lisa Joy, should be the one to re-ignite the synapses in our moviegoing brains with Reminiscence, a time-hopping adventure in the vein of Inception.
MoviesVulture

Every Question I Had While Watching The Kissing Booth 3

The Kissing Booth Cinematic Universe exists on a surreal version of Planet Earth populated by human beings who stan kissing booths, iPhones that don’t save any messages, high-school students who appear to be in their 30s, and Dance Dance Revolution competitions, and where there’s zero evidence of a global pandemic or climate change. So my relationship to the Kissing Booth Cinematic Universe ahead of the release of The Kissing Booth 3 was comparable to the situation facing a made man trying to leave the Mafia to pursue his dream of screenwriting: Just when I thought I was out, they pulled me back in.
TV SeriesNPR

'Reservation Dogs' Creator Talks New FX Series

And finally today, we're taking a trip to rural Oklahoma, more specifically to Okmulgee, Okla., home of the Muskogee Nation. That's the setting of the new FX comedy "Reservation Dogs." The much-anticipated series follows the exploits of a group of Native American teens who hang out, crack jokes and occasionally get into some trouble with the law, all in the name of scraping together enough cash to make their way to California. The show is a breakthrough in Native American representation in television, both on screen and behind the camera. Every writer, director and series regular on the show is Indigenous.
TV Seriesbloody-disgusting.com

“Retreat” Reteams the “The OA” Filmmakers for a ‘Clue’-Like Whodunit Series at FX!

Two of my absolute favorite filmmakers, Brit Marling & Zal Batmanglij, are reteaming once again for a brand new series over at FX. Marling and Batmanglij, the duo behind Netflix’s phenomenal series, “The OA”, as well as the hypnotizing feature film, Sound of My Voice, are collaborating on the mystery series “Retreat” in which Marling plays Darby Hart, a Gen Z amateur sleuth, as she attempts to solve a murder at a secluded retreat, writes Deadline.
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

“The OA” Team Plan “Retreat” Series

FX has ordered the limited mystery series “Retreat” which hails from “The OA” creators Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij. The story follows an amateur sleuth named Darby Hart as she attempts to solve a murder case at a secluded retreat. Both writers will direct, with Marling also playing a key role.
TV SeriesPopculture

'The OA' Fans Can Move on From Netflix to FX With New Series Starring Brit Marling

The OA might never get an ending after Netflix canceled it with an unresolved finale, but creators Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij now have the opportunity to tell a new story. They created a new project for FX titled Retreat, which is billed as a limited series. Retreat was announced on Friday during FX's Television Critics Association summer press tour virtual panel.
Los Angeles, CAspoilertv.com

Retreat - Limited Series Ordered by FX

LOS ANGELES, August 13, 2021 – FX has ordered Retreat, a limited series from Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij that follows an amateur sleuth as she attempts to solve a murder at a secluded retreat, it was announced today by Gina Balian, President, Original Programming. Marling (The OA, Another Earth) and Zal Batmanglij (The OA, Sound of My Voice) will write the series and both will direct. Marling will additionally play a key role in the series.
TV SeriesNME

‘The OA’ creators return with murder mystery series ‘Retreat’

The OA creators Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij have collaborated once again, this time on a new murder mystery show for FX, titled Retreat. As with many of the duo’s co-writing and directorial projects, Marling will also act in the series, which sees a young sleuth named Darby Hart attempt to get to the bottom of a bizarre death at a billionaire’s private getaway (per Deadline).
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘The Premise’ Creator B.J. Novak On FX Anthology Examining “Stories Of Our Time”, His Attempt To Cast Jack Nicholson & More

With his new FX anthology series The Premise, creator B.J. Novak looked “to say something simple and sincere” about some of the most compelling issues of our time, “exploring an idea thoroughly and moving the hell on.” “I wrote these scripts and said, ‘These are stories about our time, the way I see them,'” Novak shared during the show’s TCA panel on Friday. “It was really about, how do we tell the stories of our time by looking them in the eye and having fun with them?” The Premise is a generally comedic collection of “one-of-a-kind stories,” which Novak pitched to FX...
TV SeriesVulture

Come on Grab Your Friends, Adventure Time’s Fionna and Cake Are Getting a Spinoff Series

When the Adventure Time theme song first promised back in 2010 that “the fun will never end,” it meant it. After HBO Max debuted its Adventure Time: Distant Lands follow-up to the original series last year, the streaming service announced today that it is working with Cartoon Network Studios once more for another spinoff. Called Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake, the new ten-episode series will follow the gender-swapped counterparts to the original show’s Finn the human and Jake the dog, who became fan favorites after their debut episode in Adventure Time Season Three.
TV SeriesVulture

Scenes From a Marriage

No walls were punched in the trailer for HBO’s upcoming miniseries Scenes From a Marriage, but … but … divorce papers are dramatically tossed onto a kitchen counter. Starring the wildly good-looking duo Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain, the marital drama is adapted from Ingmar Bergman’s 1973 series of the same name, which follows the slow disintegration of a nouveau riche couple (one of whom is, of course, a divorce lawyer) with a young daughter. “You were so busy, you didn’t even notice!” she levels at him. “What? What did I not notice?” he responds. No, it’s not supposed to be a comedy. It honestly might be more depressing to watch unfold than “Requiem for a Tuesday.” Scenes From a Marriage, a five-part limited series from Hagai Levi (In Treatment), will premiere September 12 on HBO.
TV & VideosVulture

Add The Chair to Your Schedule

It is a truth universally acknowledged that many Netflix shows stretch on far longer than they rightfully should. When a scripted series on the platform actually leaves a viewer wanting more, it’s weirdly exciting, even though it’s also the equivalent of offering compliments to the chef when your stomach is still rumbling.
TV & VideosVulture

Phoebe Dynevor to Star in Amazon’s Exciting Times

Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor will be taking a break from Regency England with a more contemporary romance (though hopefully one with just as many memorable scenes). Per Deadline, Dynevor is set to executive-produce and star in Exciting Times, Amazon’s upcoming TV show based on Naoise Dolan’s debut novel of the same name. The series will follow Dynevor as Ava, an Irish transplant abroad teaching English grammar to wealthy children, who becomes entangled in a love triangle with banker Julian and lawyer Edith. It all sounds very Sally Rooney (but gay!) which is more or less exactly how the New York Times described the novel last year.
MoviesVulture

Dear White People Is Closing Out With a Musical Finale

It’s almost time for Dear White People’s curtain call — but not without a grand finale first. Netflix released a trailer for the fourth and final season of the film turned series, during which the college crew of friends, now graduated and in the future, reminisce on participating in a musical performance during their senior year at Winchester University. “We were never as alive as we were that year, pretending like our lives were a ’90s musical,” Sam White says, in the future. Indeed, the songs aren’t just confined to the stage of “The Varsity Show” — the trailer shows characters bursting into Johnny Gill’s “Rub You the Right Way,” Salt-N-Pepa’s “None of Your Business,” and Jamiroquai’s “Virtual Insanity,” among others. But things take a turn when new student group Black AF decides to protest the show, dubbing it “minstrelsy.” The final season hits Netflix on September 22.
TV SeriesVulture

The Good Fight Recap: Marble Showers

That’s certainly been a question for Hal Wackner, who’s been fighting for legitimacy and viability from the start, given that he personally has no official judicial power and has been reliant on dubious money sources to keep the lights on. But now it’s starting to become a question for The Good Fight itself, which has invested in the Wackner subplot with the sort of creative élan that makes the show lively. Let it be understood and appreciated that you can count on zero hands the number of legal dramas that would have the go-for-broke commitment necessary to pull off an alternative court. But a gamble is a gamble, and sometimes you come up snake eyes.
TV & Videosprimetimer.com

Noah Emmerich

Showing 1 - 12 of 12 articles tagged "Noah Emmerich" The Americans alum will co-star opposite Zahn McClarnon and Kiowa Gordon in the AMC Western noir thriller from creator Graham... Posted Saturday 1/30/21 at 9:50AM EST. Watch: The Americans Premiered Eight Years Ago Today. On January 30th, 2013, FX premiered...

Comments / 0

Community Policy