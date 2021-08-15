With Retreat, The OA Creators Are Taking a Movement to FX

Britt Marling and Zal Batmanglij are back at it again, making a cerebral mystery show starring Marling herself. After Netflix unceremoniously canceled The OA, fans protested with flash mobs and hunger strikes. Apparently FX has recognized the power that has, the impact that has, by green-lighting a new series from the duo. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Retreat will follow a zoomer amateur sleuth named Darby Hart, who is one of 12 guests invited to a secluded retreat. When one of the guests dies, it’s up to Darby to prove it was murder and find the culprit. Knowing Marling and Batmanglij, some light time travel or trans-dimensional shenanigans feel likely. “We are thrilled that Brit and Zal and the rest of the creative team will bring this series to life with their unique points of view and care,” said Gina Balian, president of originals at FX. Hopefully FX will treat Brit and Zal with more care than Netflix did.