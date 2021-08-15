Cancel
The PGA Tour FedEx Cup Playoffs Field Is Set Following a Wild Finish at the Wyndham Championship

By Luke Norris
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 6 days ago

If the final day of the 2020-21 PGA Tour regular season is any indication of how the FedEx Cup Playoffs are going to be, golf fans are in for a treat over the next three weeks. On a wild Sunday at the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, Kevin Kisner survived a six-man playoff to notch his fourth PGA Tour win and his first in more than two years.

