We all know that we should make good life choices. We also all know that sometimes it doesn’t happen. Take getting a DUI, for example. Depending on where you live, you could pay a fine, lose your driver’s license and/or go to jail. Depending on how long ago it was, you may not be able to rent a car. That’s to say nothing of the fact that you’ve run the risk of getting into an accident and hurting or killing yourself or others.