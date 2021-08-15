Zendaya To Be The “Dune” Sequel Lead

It's still very much up in the air whether or not Dune is going to find an audience, but Warner Bros. and Legendary are still making the push. However, that means that director Denis Villeneuve is starting to talk about the fact that this is only the movie's first half. Dune as a book is massive, and there really wasn't any way they were going to tell the whole story in one go. If we do get that second part, one of the things we can expect is a change of protagonists. Paul is very much the protagonist of the first movie, but the second would focus much more on Chani, played by Zendaya, explained Villeneuve in an interview with Italian magazine Il Venerdì di Repubblica (via Collider).