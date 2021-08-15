Cancel
Movies

Zendaya To Be The “Dune” Sequel Lead

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Timothee Chalamet’s Paul Atreides is front and center in the upcoming “Dune” film adaptation, it’s Zendaya’s Chani who will serve as the protagonist of the second film which plans to adapt the back half of Frank Herbert’s novel. Speaking with Italian magazine Il Venerdi (via Secrets of Dune), filmmaker...

www.darkhorizons.com

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Herbert
Person
Zendaya
Person
Denis Villeneuve
Person
Timothee Chalamet
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dune#The Oppressed#Rise Up#Italian#Fremen#Atreides
