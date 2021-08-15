Zendaya To Be The “Dune” Sequel Lead

Rebecca Ferguson portrays Duke Leto's royal consort and the mother of Paul Atreides. Lady Jessica is a member of the Bene Gesserit, an all-female religious order that serves as one of the greatest political forces in the galaxy. Through a combination of mental conditioning and Spice consumption, the members of the order have honed their minds and gained superhuman abilities. Their leader, Reverend Mother Gaius Helen Mohiam, is obsessed with using selective breeding to produce an all-powerful Bene Gesserit superhuman called the Kwisatz Haderach. She sent Lady Jessica to be Duke Leto's concubine and produce that daughter, but instead, Jessica bore him a son, Paul. After surviving an attack by the Harkonnens, Lady Jessica and Paul find themselves in the deserts of Arrakis among the Fremen. Dune opens theatrically in the US and UK on October 22 and in Australia on October 21.
