2021 Worlds: Team Switzerland preview

That is one of the more interesting questions in the world of women’s hockey. How close is this national team to the heights it reached when it won bronze at the 2012 IIHF World Championship followed in short order by a bronze at the 2014 Olympics? The Florence Schelling era is over and the Alina Müller era has arrived but this remains a team in transition. The Swiss enter the 2021 Worlds ranked fifth in the world, behind Russia and ahead of Japan.