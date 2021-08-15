Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

2021 Worlds: Team Switzerland preview

By Mike Murphy
theicegarden.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat is one of the more interesting questions in the world of women’s hockey. How close is this national team to the heights it reached when it won bronze at the 2012 IIHF World Championship followed in short order by a bronze at the 2014 Olympics? The Florence Schelling era is over and the Alina Müller era has arrived but this remains a team in transition. The Swiss enter the 2021 Worlds ranked fifth in the world, behind Russia and ahead of Japan.

www.theicegarden.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rahel Enzler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Team Sport#National Team#The Alina M Ller#Group A#Sf Gp#Group B#Roster Forwards#Womensworlds#Alle#Swiss Ice Hockey#Team Switzerland#Hunterofstats#Ohio State#Sdhl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
Country
Japan
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Combat Sportsflowrestling.org

Junior World Championships Women's Freestyle Preview

With the historic performance of our U.S. Olympic Team right behind us, the U.S. Junior Women’s World squad heads to Ufa, Russia, to compete this week with a lot of confidence and momentum. And they should, as USA Wrestling is sending the best Junior women’s squad we’ve ever assembled to compete at the UWW Junior World Championships. The event features 500 wrestlers in three divisions (women’s freestyle, men’s freestyle, and men’s Greco) who will be competing for 120 medals.
NHLtheicegarden.com

The Ice Garden’s 2021 Worlds Fantasy League

I’ve done NWHL fantasy hockey for The Ice Garden and PWHPA fantasy hockey. Now it’s time for some World Championship fantasy hockey!. Making a team and competing in our league is free but I would like to encourage you to donate, if you are able, to the Black Girl Hockey Club, the Trans Lifeline, and/or the Trevor Project. I love the idea of doing a little bit of good while we have some fun.
Lincoln, NEhomenewshere.com

Cox registered for World Team Trials

Former Missouri wrestler J'den Cox has registered for the World Team Trials, which are set to take place Sept. 11-12 in Lincoln, Nebraska. Cox is signed up for the 92 kilogram weight class in the men's freestyle. At the close of early registration, he is one of two Olympic medalists currently entered and the only one in his weight class.
Worldnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Santiago to coach Puerto Rico U16 team

Aug. 21—During his Missouri Southern basketball career, point guard Eddin Santiago — AKA "The Little General" — was the classic coach on the floor. But next week, Santiago will be coaching from the sideline. Santiago is the coach for the Puerto Rico National Team, which left Friday for Xalapa, Mexico,...
Premier Leaguecasinobeats.com

VBET nets Ukrainian national ice hockey team title sponsorship

VBET has secured title sponsorship of the Ukrainian national ice hockey team via a new agreement signed with the Ukrainian Ice Hockey Federation (FHU). In addition to strengthening the operator’s branding and marketing in the Ukrainian sports betting and gaming market, the partnership will also focus on boosting the popularity of ice hockey in the country.
Sportschessbase.com

Sinquefield Cup: Dominguez joins the lead

Your key to fresh ideas, precise analyses and targeted training!. Everyone uses ChessBase, from the World Champion to the amateur next door. It is the program of choice for anyone who loves the game and wants to know more about it. Start your personal success story with ChessBase and enjoy the game even more.
Burlington, VTRutland Herald

UVM soccer adds new assistant coach

BURLINGTON – University of Vermont women’s soccer head coach Kristi Huizenga announced the addition of assistant coach Michael Skelton to her staff for the 2021 season. Skelton has been with the program since July. This year the Catamounts features four Vermonters: Montpelier’s Cricket Basa, Pittsford’s Olivia White, Cuttingsville’s Ella Bankert...
MLSphillysoccerpage.net

Match preview: Philadelphia Union vs. CF Montreal

Who: Philadelphia Union (8-5-7, 31 points – 4th in East) vs CF Montreal (7-7-6, 27 points – 7th in East) The Union will look to build on their strong midweek performance when they welcome Club de Foot Montreal to Subaru Park Saturday night for an Eastern Conference clash. This match marks the first meeting of these two clubs in 2021.
NHLflamesnation.ca

2021 FlamesNation Prospect Rankings: #17 Johannes Kinnvall

One of the more intriguing prospects in Calgary’s pipeline is 24-year-old Johannes Kinnvall. A bit of a late bloomer, the offensively gifted defender was scooped up by Brad Treliving just after the NHL season pause in 2020. Kinnvall’s emergence overseas has earned him standing as one of the more exciting...
Rugbyplanet7s.com

USA men’s U23 joins Rugby Town 7s

The USA Rugby men’s u23 sevens team was recently announced for the Rugby Town tournament, results have comeback from day 1 on how the boys did as the future Eagles prepare to gain experience. Some of these boys will be part of the future Paris Olympics if they do well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy