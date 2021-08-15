Mayhem At Kabul Airport Causing American Troops To Fire Warning Shots To Push Back Crowds (Updated)

Large groups of Afghan civilians have flooded onto the flightline at Hamid Karzai International Airport as they flee the Taliban's final advance. A video has emerged that appears to show U.S. troops at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul shooting into the air as they try to keep civilians off the flightline. Throngs of Afghans trying to flee the country are presently stranded at the airport, which is currently being run entirely by the U.S. military and has been closed to commercial aircraft. The airport has become an island of foreign control within the Afghan capital, which is otherwise all but entirely under de facto control of the Taliban. You can read more about the Taliban's advance into the city and the U.S. and other foreign evacuation operations that have been going on all day in The War Zone's initial reporting on the still-developing crisis here.