There is still no release date for the third season of The Boys, perhaps among the most anticipated in the catalog of Amazon Prime Video. However, some details are known such as the title of the first episode, “Payback”, and the addition of Jensen Ackles as a new actor on the show. Your character, Soldier Boy, is going to be presented as a new side of Homelander (Antony Starr) and about him he spoke Eric Kripke, father of the series.