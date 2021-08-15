Waxahachie Foundation awards grant to WISD
Waxahachie ISD expresses its appreciation to the Waxahachie Foundation for its continued investment in Waxahachie ISD students. “Each year, the Waxahachie Foundation makes a significant donation to help us purchase school supplies for Operation First Day of School,” a spokesman said. “By providing school supplies for economically disadvantaged students, you start their school year off on the path to success. We appreciate you!”www.waxahachiesun.com
