Waxahachie, TX

Waxahachie Foundation awards grant to WISD

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWaxahachie ISD expresses its appreciation to the Waxahachie Foundation for its continued investment in Waxahachie ISD students. “Each year, the Waxahachie Foundation makes a significant donation to help us purchase school supplies for Operation First Day of School,” a spokesman said. “By providing school supplies for economically disadvantaged students, you start their school year off on the path to success. We appreciate you!”

