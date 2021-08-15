Runners Lace Up For Beer In Northeast Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A large fire began in St. Paul Saturday evening near the Concordia University campus, according to the St. Paul Fire Department. SPFD Chief Mike Gaede said they received reports of a fire around 5:45 p.m. near Selby Avenue and North Albert Street. The fire burned several businesses surrounding it including an automotive salvage shop and various storage facilities. Gaede said the fire was so large it warranted a “3-alarm response.” Sky4 over the scene as firefighters continue to battle this large fire near Concordia University in St. Paul. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/7mHR9ZFK87 — Nick Streiff (@nickstreiff) August 22, 2021 The fire was mostly contained around 7:30 p.m., but SPFD says it will continue to water the scene throughout the night to ensure it is completely smothered. Gaede confirms that no firefighters or civilians were injured during the incident. The cause of the fire is unknown and is currently under investigation. More On WCCO.com: Dozens Of Minnesota State Fair Vendors, Exhibitors Won’t Return This Year ‘3-Alarm’ Fire Burns Multiple Buildings In St. Paul Greenwood Wildfire Jumps Highway, Triggering More Evacuations Twins' World Series Pitcher Jack Morris Suspended From Broadcasting After Using Accent During Ohtani At-Bat