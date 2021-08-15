Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minneapolis, MN

Runners Lace Up For Beer In Northeast Minneapolis

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn event in Minneapolis Sunday morning mixed two things that don't always go together: beer and exercise! (0:35) WCCO 4 News At 5:30 - August 15, 2021.

minnesota.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Minneapolis, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
City
Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer#Lace Up#Exercise#Wcco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

Dozens Of Minnesota State Fair Vendors, Exhibitors Won’t Return This Year

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This year’s Minnesota State Fair experience may not be what fair-goers are used to. After releasing its COVID-19 guidelines Wednesday, many vendors and exhibitors are making a tough decision. Fair Spokesperson Danielle Dullinger said about 150 to 200 vendors and exhibitors will not be returning. She said in pre-pandemic years, the fair lost about 50 to 100 vendors and exhibitors. The fair has not been finding replacements to give more room for attendees. “Breaking attendance record is not our goal this year. For those who would love to come, we’d love to have you. For those who...
Posted by
CBS Minnesota

Motorcyclist Robbed In Aftermath Of Minneapolis Hit-And-Run Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities motorcyclist involved in a hit-and-run needs help to find the other driver. The crash was captured on Evan Wise’s helmet camera. It happened at about 2 a.m. Sunday near Lyndale Avenue South and 31st Street. “I almost live and breathe riding,” Wise said. He’s an avid motorcyclist who’s been riding for 10 years. Safety is a top priority for him, and he always rides with a helmet, protective jacket and often his gloves. “My bike has a ridiculous amount of reflective tape all over it,” he said. The gear was helpful early Sunday morning, but the reflective...
Minneapolis, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

4 shot within 38 hours on busy Minneapolis streets ID'd

Four men shot to death within 38 hours in Minneapolis early this month were officially identified Thursday. No arrests have been announced in any of the shootings, which spanned from the night of Aug. 7 until late in the morning Aug. 9 and occurred along some of the city's most well-traveled thoroughfares.
Minneapolis, MNlakesarearadio.net

Funeral for Perham Woman Killed in Minneapolis, Tuesday

PERHAM (KDLM) – The funeral for Abby Anderson, the Perham woman who was hit twice in a fatal hit-and-run accident in the Twin Cities will take place, Tuesday in Minneapolis. Around 7 pm on Saturday, Aug 21, Anderson, 29, was walking near the University of Minnesota soccer fields in Falcon Heights when a truck crashed into a parked car, sending both vehicles into Anderson. She was struck again when the driver made a U-turn to flee the scene.
Saint Paul, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

‘3-Alarm’ Fire Burns Multiple Buildings In St. Paul

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A large fire began in St. Paul Saturday evening near the Concordia University campus, according to the St. Paul Fire Department. SPFD Chief Mike Gaede said they received reports of a fire around 5:45 p.m. near Selby Avenue and North Albert Street. The fire burned several businesses surrounding it including an automotive salvage shop and various storage facilities. Gaede said the fire was so large it warranted a “3-alarm response.” Sky4 over the scene as firefighters continue to battle this large fire near Concordia University in St. Paul. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/7mHR9ZFK87 — Nick Streiff (@nickstreiff) August 22, 2021 The fire was mostly contained around 7:30 p.m., but SPFD says it will continue to water the scene throughout the night to ensure it is completely smothered. Gaede confirms that no firefighters or civilians were injured during the incident. The cause of the fire is unknown and is currently under investigation.   More On WCCO.com: Dozens Of Minnesota State Fair Vendors, Exhibitors Won’t Return This Year ‘3-Alarm’ Fire Burns Multiple Buildings In St. Paul Greenwood Wildfire Jumps Highway, Triggering More Evacuations Twins' World Series Pitcher Jack Morris Suspended From Broadcasting After Using Accent During Ohtani At-Bat
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Downtown Minneapolis Cafe To Require Proof Of Vaccination, Negative Test To Dine Inside

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A downtown Minneapolis cafe will be among the first in the state to require a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination in order to dine inside. The owners of Hark Cafe, located in the city’s North Loop neighborhood, say the decision wasn’t made overnight. They came to it after looking at similar moves made by restaurants in Los Angels, Chicago and New York. Hark opened late last year in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. The cafe caters to eaters looking for vegan and gluten-free options. Beginning Tuesday, Hark will require customers to show proof...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
Y-105FM

Owatonna Man Admits to Gunning Down a Man in Minneapolis

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Owatonna man today pleaded guilty to a murder that occurred in Minneapolis earlier this year. 28-year-old Mubarak Musse was accused of a fatal shooting outside a Minneapolis market on March 15th and entered a guilty plea to a second-degree murder charge following an evidentiary hearing in Hennepin County Court this morning. The hearing was scheduled about two months after the judge in the case ruled that Musse was competent to stand trial.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
Terry Davis

Must-try Thailand restaurants in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - Traveling around the world during a pandemic is complex. There are numerous requirements and limitations, rather than taking the risk of flying to Bangkok to sample the local cuisine. You may test it here in Minneapolis, where there are several unique places where you can sample Thai cuisine's truly spicy, assertive flavors. Three of our favorite spots are listed here.
Minneapolis, MNcbslocal.com

Link: Hmong Ballet Visits Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Director of a New York City ballet company Ho-Shia Thao, held a special workshop in St. Paul Saturday. He is in the Twin Cities because of the large Hmong community here and he will soon perform a five-act ballet he wrote and choreographed. It’s the story of his mother and her family set against the backdrop of the Vietnam War and immigration to the United States.

Comments / 0

Community Policy