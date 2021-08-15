Cancel
Charles City County, VA

Flood Advisory issued for Charles City by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-15 18:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Charles City The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Chesterfield County in central Virginia The City of Colonial Heights in central Virginia West Central Charles City County in east central Virginia Northwestern Prince George County in south central Virginia The City of Hopewell in south central Virginia * Until 1030 PM EDT. * At 720 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Petersburg, Hopewell, Colonial Heights, Fort Lee, Chester, Virginia State University, Jordans Point, Ettrick, Jordan Point Country Club and Wayside. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

