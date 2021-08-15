Special Weather Statement issued for Crowley County, Western Kiowa County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 13:37:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-15 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Crowley County; Western Kiowa County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Kiowa and northeastern Crowley Counties through 545 PM MDT At 518 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles southwest of Wild Horse Point, or 35 miles north of La Junta, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Haswell. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH