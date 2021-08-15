Special Weather Statement issued for North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 17:19:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-15 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County; Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Lincoln County through 600 PM MDT At 518 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles southwest of Arriba, or 15 miles southwest of Flagler, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Limon, Hugo, Arriba, Genoa and Boyero. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH