The block was steep and narrow and the house only 3.2m wide but when it came time to renovate Kathryn Trentini of Trentini Design knew what to do. A neutral colour palette lightens the house (which is spread over 6 split levels) while storage, storage and more storage was the key to this family home in Sydney’s inner west. Furniture choice was paramount in the design. Up on legs, round, long and narrow, furniture that lets the eye pass through. Interest was added with feature walls and pops of colour.